abrdn plc Sells 122,274 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,274 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.52% of Hamilton Lane worth $25,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $88.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average is $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

