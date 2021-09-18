abrdn plc Sells 2,231 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

abrdn plc lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $651.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.71 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.04, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,400,568. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.20.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.