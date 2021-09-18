abrdn plc Sells 25,288 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,288 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,011,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,426,000 after purchasing an additional 189,590 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $128.00 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.11.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

