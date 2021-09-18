abrdn plc Sells 463,203 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463,203 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $25,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 6.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 3.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

NYSE INFO opened at $121.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average is $108.88. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $124.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.