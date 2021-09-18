abrdn plc Sells 7,468 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $33,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 35.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 347,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,030,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,445,000 after buying an additional 69,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.