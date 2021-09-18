Abyss (ABYSS) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and $215,628.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00131939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

