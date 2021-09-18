Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.94

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.94 and traded as low as C$18.72. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.78, with a volume of 6,021 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC restated a “sell” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$313.38 million and a P/E ratio of 9.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 59.95%.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

