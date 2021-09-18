AceD Achieves Market Cap of $153,757.06 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $153,757.06 and approximately $5,623.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

