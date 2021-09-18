AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 10,280,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.82. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

