Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Update

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the August 15th total of 320,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.