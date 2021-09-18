ACoconut (AC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $67,315.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $606,212.78 and approximately $67,315.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00050768 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.