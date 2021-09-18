Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.44

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.44 and traded as high as $4.90. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 144,996 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.22. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

