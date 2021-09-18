Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACFN stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

