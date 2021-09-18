Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ACFN stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.70.
About Acorn Energy
