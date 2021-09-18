Actinium (ACM) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $947,800.98 and $12,261.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,680,000 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

