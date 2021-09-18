Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,347 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.16% of Activision Blizzard worth $118,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after acquiring an additional 354,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after acquiring an additional 628,319 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,957 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,008,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,407. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Truist Securities cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

