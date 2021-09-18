Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $4.58 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

