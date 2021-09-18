Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Hits $2.15 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $149,264.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,253.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.41 or 0.07131899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.00374239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $628.85 or 0.01303215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00118474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.76 or 0.00559037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.57 or 0.00494414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.00359544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

