Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.27. Adams Resources & Energy shares last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 14,691 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

