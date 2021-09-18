ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.28% of ADC Therapeutics worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADCT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $476,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,026,000. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADCT opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADCT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

