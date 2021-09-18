Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Addus HomeCare worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.49. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

