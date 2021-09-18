AdEx Network (ADX) Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $68.16 million and $13.84 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00132082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 137,707,798 coins and its circulating supply is 129,265,322 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

