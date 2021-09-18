adidas (FRA:ADS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $293.65

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €293.65 ($345.47) and traded as low as €284.15 ($334.29). adidas shares last traded at €285.40 ($335.76), with a volume of 443,625 shares traded.

ADS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €320.59 ($377.16).

Get adidas alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €307.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €293.65.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.