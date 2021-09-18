Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $654.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.48. The company has a market capitalization of $311.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.62.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

