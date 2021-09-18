Adshares Price Hits $1.32 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Adshares has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $20.58 million and $93,385.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00071635 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013221 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,592,707 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

