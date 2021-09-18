Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Aeglea BioTherapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 608,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 701,948 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. 438,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,797. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $366.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

