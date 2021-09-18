AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 205,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 598,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other AeroCentury news, CFO Harold M. Lyons sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $114,789.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan M. Wallach sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $50,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,791 shares of company stock valued at $601,251. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get AeroCentury alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroCentury in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroCentury by 23.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AeroCentury during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in AeroCentury during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroCentury stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 4.22. AeroCentury has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.