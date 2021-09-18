Aeternity Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.03 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $45.03 million and $4.87 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017061 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 389,522,581 coins and its circulating supply is 343,701,638 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

