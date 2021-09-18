Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 38.0% in August

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AEMD opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 25th.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.