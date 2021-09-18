Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 38.0% in August

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AEMD opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

