Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,763 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.