African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the August 15th total of 44,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGAC. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $130,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $861,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGAC stock remained flat at $$9.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,999. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66. African Gold Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

