Ag Growth International Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.47 (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4731 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $22.19 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03.

AGGZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

