Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.33

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.33 and traded as low as C$28.05. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$28.43, with a volume of 88,671 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.33. The stock has a market cap of C$533.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,421.50.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

