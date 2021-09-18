AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AGCO were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 35.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth about $17,578,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of AGCO by 329.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 10.5% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of AGCO by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $126.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.83. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

