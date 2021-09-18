AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 16,931 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $178.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.85 and a 200 day moving average of $160.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

