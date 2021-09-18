AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 25,000 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of 8X8 worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 146,754 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,318,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,772,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP raised its stake in 8X8 by 66.4% during the first quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 265,500 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGHT opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $83,246.95. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 53,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,504.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,436.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,594 shares of company stock worth $1,870,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

