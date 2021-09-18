AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 39,054 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,054 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

