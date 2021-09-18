AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 3,989 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 11,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 526,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $157.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day moving average of $149.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

