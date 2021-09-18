AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 8,227 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $131.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.93. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.