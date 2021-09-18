AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 9,154 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $12,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,277,000 after acquiring an additional 157,026 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,039,000 after buying an additional 785,195 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,703,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,204,000 after buying an additional 56,701 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after buying an additional 419,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,107,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMS stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

