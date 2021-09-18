AGF Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 74,203 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.94. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Barclays lifted their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,677 shares of company stock worth $5,859,013 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.