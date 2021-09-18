AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 129.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $654.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $637.10 and its 200 day moving average is $551.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.62.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.