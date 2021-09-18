AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.26% of Planet Fitness worth $16,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after purchasing an additional 316,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,167,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Planet Fitness by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 288,685 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

PLNT stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 252.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.