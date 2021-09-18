AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 2.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Equifax by 127.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,484,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Equifax by 9.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 17.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EFX stock opened at $268.49 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.93 and a 200 day moving average of $230.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.