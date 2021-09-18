AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 2.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 127.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 17.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $268.49 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

