AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at $100,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

RHP stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.