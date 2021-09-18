AGF Investments Inc. Buys 126,920 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,920 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of CI Financial worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,380,000 after acquiring an additional 707,359 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 706.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after buying an additional 2,190,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 515.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after buying an additional 1,651,621 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at about $20,945,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CI Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 102,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

CIXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.