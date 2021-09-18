AGF Investments Inc. Buys 14,207 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

