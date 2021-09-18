AGF Investments Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of 1Life Healthcare worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,628,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,477,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,234,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.27. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

