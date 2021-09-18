AGF Investments Inc. Buys 200,717 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,717 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CAE worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,024,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 117,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CAE by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 485,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 169,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAE. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

CAE stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

CAE Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.