AGF Investments Inc. Buys 25,000 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of XPO Logistics worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,684,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,915,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average of $124.70. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XPO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.